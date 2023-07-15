Cornwall smoke warning to households near industrial fire
People living in a Cornish village are being told to keep windows and doors closed because of a "large fire" on an industrial estate.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in a unit at Florence Road, Kelly Bray, near Callington, was spreading to adjoining buildings.
"The public are advised to keep their doors and windows shut and to avoid the area," said the fire service.
Three fire crews were called to the estate at 11:36 BST.
