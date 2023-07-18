Devon and Cornwall Police sergeant accessed records without reason
A former voluntary police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after accessing police records without official reason while off duty.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a panel found Special Constabulary Sergeant Victor Lafferty guilty after he accessed records in 2021 and 2022.
The panel said the four allegations, involving more than 1,200 records, contravened the force's data policy.
It added he would have been dismissed if he had not resigned.
The misconduct panel found the special sergeant viewed 1,208 official logs between 1 June 2021 and 7 April 2022 "when he had no policing purpose for doing so".
He also viewed a log of an incident at premises connected to his family in November 2021, the force said.
Another allegation involved the St Austell-based officer viewing logs about the Keyham shootings in Plymouth on the day it happened.
The panel ruled he breached the force's policies on duties and responsibilities, confidentiality and discreditable conduct.
Head of professional standards Supt Jo Arundale said all officers were "expected to fulfil their duties to high standards within policing" and Lafferty had "fallen below that expectation".
