Wreck found off Cornwall thought to be WW2 storm-hit vessel
An unexpected wreck found by divers could be one of six Royal Navy vessels that sank in a storm during World War Two, experts have said.
The divers found the wreck off Cornwall in April while searching for another vessel.
During the storm in 1944, six landing craft tanks got into difficulty off the Cornish coast and more than 50 sailors died.
Divers have worked with the University of Plymouth to identify the wreck.
'Ripped convoy to shreds'
The volunteer diving team - known as Gasperados - found the wreck at a depth of about 330ft (100m) off north Cornwall.
Dr Harry Bennett, associate professor of history at the University of Plymouth, said the storm "ripped this convoy to shreds".
He said the wreck was found in an "unusual location and not where you'd expect to find one, such as off Normandy".
Dr Bennett said the wreck could be one of six craft lost while being towed to Asia in anticipation of the planned invasion of Japan.
He said the vessels were never meant for such voyages or rough weather.
Dr Bennett said Royal Navy records showed on 18-19 October 1944, the convoy ran into an Atlantic storm off Land's End with winds estimated at force nine - speeds of up to 55mph (88km/h).
Six landing craft tanks - 480, 488, 491, 494, 7014 and 7015 - were lost at the height of the storm, along with 55 men.
But more than 100 sailors were saved.
'Unrelenting storms'
Dr Bennett, who used reports from papers and escort vessels and information known about the convoy, said no-one has seen any of the missing vessels since 1944.
"The tragic story of the lost convoy, which this wreck brings to the fore, is a brutal reminder that in the midst of war our mariners still had to contend with the old foes of unrelenting storms and the cruel sea to sometimes deadly effect," he said.
"We can't be 100%, but it's very likely this is one of those craft. It's quite significant to see this broken wreck.
"We'd love to see further evidence to absolutely nail it in memory of those men lost so tragically to an October storm."
'Final resting place'
Diver Dom Robinson said: "We were looking for something different and found this vessel."
He said the wreck was "big and very different" and it was "incredible" to find out it could be one of the vessels lost in 1944.
"Nobody has heard of it, but what a terrible thing to happen to these people dying during war in bad weather."
Diver Steve Mortimer said: "As divers, we never take for granted that we might discover the final resting places of sailors who died fighting for our country.
"We are privileged to suggest that we may have found the remains of 488 or, if not that ship, then a similar craft from World War Two."
The findings will be presented at the Guz.tech diving conference at the University of Plymouth on 25 November.