Consultation on nature recovery in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly
- Published
People in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being asked to share their views on how nature recovery should take place in the region.
It comes as a new Local Nature Recovery Strategy was launched for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The government awarded £14m to councils in England to develop the strategies.
It is said it would help nature to grow and recover while maximising nature-based benefits for local communities and businesses.
Cornwall Council, the Council of the Isles of Scilly and the Local Nature Partnership will be working with the farming community, businesses, communities and environmental organisations to shape the strategy over the next 18 months.
Residents can start giving their views through a survey and interactive map online.