Murder arrest in Par after woman dies in Truro hospital
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in hospital in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall police were called to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on Wednesday at around 16:45 BST after a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead.
Police said the death was being treated as suspicious, and a man in his 30s from the Par area remained in custody.
The man and woman were believed to be known to each other, and a cordon remains in place at a property in Par.
Officers said inquiries were ongoing to find the woman's next of kin.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.