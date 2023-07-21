Medics in Cornwall say choose 'right service' over summer

Dr Janine Glazier stood on the coast path in CornwallNHS
Dr Janine Glazier offered advice to those visiting the county

Medical staff are asking people who live in Cornwall or are visiting to choose their health care provision wisely - especially during the summer.

The NHS has issued advice to those in need of medical attention as to which service people should use in a bid to ease pressure.

It includes contacting your GP, even when on holiday, and using pharmacies.

But it says for those with life-threatening conditions they should still call 999.

Dr Janine Glazier said: "If you are visiting, NHS 111 or your own GP back home can give you advice on prescriptions or anything that is not urgent."

NHS
Advice for choosing the right service from the NHS

Emergency Department consultant Dr Mark Jadav added: "Remember pharmacies are open and pharmacies can cover a wide range of conditions."

He added the emergency department was there 24 hours a day for those with life-threatening conditions.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.