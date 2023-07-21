Medics in Cornwall say choose 'right service' over summer
- Published
Medical staff are asking people who live in Cornwall or are visiting to choose their health care provision wisely - especially during the summer.
The NHS has issued advice to those in need of medical attention as to which service people should use in a bid to ease pressure.
It includes contacting your GP, even when on holiday, and using pharmacies.
But it says for those with life-threatening conditions they should still call 999.
Dr Janine Glazier said: "If you are visiting, NHS 111 or your own GP back home can give you advice on prescriptions or anything that is not urgent."
Emergency Department consultant Dr Mark Jadav added: "Remember pharmacies are open and pharmacies can cover a wide range of conditions."
He added the emergency department was there 24 hours a day for those with life-threatening conditions.