Parents of aid worker Chris Parry to visit Ukraine
The parents of an aid worker killed in eastern Ukraine are to visit the country in memory of their son.
Chris Parry, 28, who was originally from Cornwall but had been living in Cheltenham, died alongside fellow volunteer Andrew Bagshaw in January.
The pair were said to be attempting to rescue a woman when their car was hit by an artillery shell in Soledar.
Chris's parents, Rob and Christine Parry, said the chance to visit the country was "healing".
Mr Parry, from Truro in Cornwall, began driving to Ukraine on Sunday on an aid convoy organised by Gloucester artist Russell Haines.
The rest of the Parry family will visit later in August on a joint trip providing aid with Fynn Watt, an experienced volunteer from Oxfordshire.
Mrs Parry said they wanted to "experience what Chris experienced" by walking in his footsteps in Ukraine - although they will not visit where Chris died on this occasion due to the ongoing danger.
She said: "It's something we really want to do - it's going to be healing.
"We want to help them [the people of Ukraine] so much on Chris's behalf and, now, on our own behalf."
Mr Parry said the loss of his son was "still raw" but he was determined to continue the legacy of his son.
He described Chris as a "trailblazer" for providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine within weeks of the conflict beginning.
"It's going to be very emotional," he said.
"We're going to experience nothing like he had to do to help out."
Mrs Parry added: "Chris was so passionate about Ukraine.
"Whenever we spoke to him he was determined to help them overcome the injustices being inflicted on them.
"We ourselves feel equally as passionate about it now.
"This is for Chris, but also for ourselves."
