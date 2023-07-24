Man bailed over Truro hospital death
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in hospital has been released on bail, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro on 19 July after a woman in her 60s died.
A man in his 30s, from the Par area, has been bailed until January, the force said.
Inquiries are still "ongoing in relation to this matter", it added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.