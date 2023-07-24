Two more arrests in suspected Bodmin murder
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a suspected murder in Cornwall.
An 18-year-old died following an altercation at a property on Wallace Road, Bodmin, on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary. Both remain in custody.
The force arrested two other men in the early hours of Monday.
A 27-year-old man from Redruth has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
An 18-year-old man, also from Redruth, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assisting an offender.
Det Insp Ilona Rosson, from the force, said "I appreciate how this death will come as a shock to the local community and I want to reassure them that we are doing everything in our power to understand what has taken place."
Police are appealing for CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage from the area and any witnesses to come forward.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday.
