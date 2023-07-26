Charity's Cornish heritage project launched
- Published
A disability charity has launched a new project that aims to celebrate and teach Cornish traditional skills including pasty-making and felting.
Work has started on the Boscawen Education Skills and Heritage Activities Project in Truro, run by United Response.
The project runs alongside other courses the group hosts at the site like horticulture and metalwork.
It is funded by a £100,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Mark Dolton, team manager at the charity, said the new funding "pushes us for the future".
He said people with learning disabilities were less likely to be in employment and it was hoped the project will provide transferable skills for the hospitality industry.
"It enables us to showcase what the people we support are achieving and what they can achieve for the future," he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.