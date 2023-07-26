Bodmin: Boy charged with murder of teenager
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lucas Underwood in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there was an altercation at a property on Wallace Road in Bodmin shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Mr Underwood was taken to Bodmin Hospital by a member of the public but died a short time later in hospital car park, the force said.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was charged with his murder.
Police said the boy was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The force said three other men who were arrested have since been released on police bail to return on 17 October pending further inquiries.
The family of Mr Underwood laid flowers in his memory at Bodmin Hospital near to where he died and have asked for tributes from friends to also be placed there, police said.
Police urged people not to name any suspect under the age of 18 on social media as they may be found in contempt of court.
They said: "This means that they would find themselves called before a judge and landed with a criminal record.
"We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of the suspect in this case."
