Parked 4x4 gets stuck on beach in Newquay
A stuck 4x4 vehicle needed to be recovered from a beach in Cornwall after its driver parked it on the sand.
The Mercedes SUV became stuck on Towan Beach in Newquay on Thursday before it was safely towed away by a tractor.
The beach has a slip road that is used by authorised vehicles but it is not open to the public.
Darren Bassett, whose mother took a photo of the beached car, said the owner was lucky the tide was out at the time.
"If you don't get it out quick enough the tide can come in and take the car pretty quickly," he said.
