Forest for Cornwall marks milestone of 600,000 trees
A project to increase tree cover and "help slow climate change" has achieved a milestone of planting more than 600,000 trees, its leaders say.
The Forest for Cornwall, which was launched in 2019, said it was equivalent to one tree for every resident in the county.
The project, supported by Cornwall Council, covers about 1,480 acres (600 hectares) of land.
Forest for Cornwall wanted to reach one million trees by 2025, it said.
The project has involved volunteers, businesses, farmers, community groups, schools, landowners, town and parish councils.
Farmers can benefit from the Woodland Creation Partnership, funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' Nature for Climate Fund, which provides finance and support for tree-planting on their land.
Martyn Alvey, council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said everyone involved "should be really proud that they contributed to this important project to tackle climate change and bring more nature into our communities".
He said: "Reaching more than 600,000 trees across Cornwall is no mean feat and I want to thank everyone for doing their bit for the Forest for Cornwall."
