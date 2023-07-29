Fowey St Fimbarrus Church reverses decision not to hire female vicars
- Published
A Cornwall church council's decision to ban women from applying to be the new vicar has been reversed after a new governing body was appointed.
Fowey Parochial Church Council (PCC) passed a resolution in March to advertise for a male priest-in-charge at Fowey Parish Church St Fimbarrus.
But local residents criticised the move as sexist and "profoundly wrong".
As a result, Cornwall church council chairman Andy Virr and two other PCC members stood down.
'Misguided and unrepresentative'
The newly elected PCC told parishioners that a "new season" had begun.
The previous decision to advertise for a male vicar to fill its four-year vacancy was "misguided and unrepresentative", it added.
The former PCC had insisted the move was "not sexist", adding there was "debate over the roles women play within a church".
But the new PCC said it wanted the church to be "accessible to all".
It added it was "keen to recruit the best candidate to meet the needs of Fowey parish church, regardless of gender".
