Cornish parish St Agnes plans to quadruple defibrillators
A community in Cornwall is planning to quadruple the number of defibrillators across it, a councillor says,
St Agnes Parish Council member and paramedic Paul Kimberley said five villages were working to make more of the devices available after a review of the area's Community Emergency Plan.
He said it was hoped to increase the number of defibrillators rom 10 to more than 40 by the end of the year.
He added that the move showed "how a community can really pull together".
Mr Kimberley said a project had been started to identify and map community access defibrillators in and around the St Agnes Parish, "as well as encourage and promote fundraising for the installation of new ones".
He said the work, including getting more fundraisers, had involved the villages of St Agnes, Porthtowan, Mount Hawke, Mithian and Blackwater, plus hamlets in between, and was "for the safety and protection of... residents and visitors".
A defibrillator is a medical device that provides an electric shock, helping restart the heart's normal rhythm.