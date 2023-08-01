Truro nightclub The Office to be converted into flats
- Published
One of Cornwall's last-surviving nightclubs is to be turned into flats despite a recommendation planning permission be refused.
Councillors approved an application to convert The Office nightclub at River Walk, Truro, into four dwellings.
Council officers had recommended refusal because of "significant concerns" future occupants would be disturbed by noise from local bars.
Warwick Royden, the club owner, said the venue was not financially viable.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said there had been plans to turn the club into the county's "go-to" night-time venue, but they failed because of the Covid pandemic and the rising cost of living.
Mr Royden told councillors: "We've tried everything - the club is simply not financially viable anymore.
"I cannot afford to see this building become redundant."
Truro councillor Rob Nolan said the plans should be approved as the building would otherwise be left empty.
He said: "I'm sure there will be some complaints for the noise team if we allow this, but the alternative is to leave the building derelict again; an empty building to join the list of empty buildings in Truro."
Councillors voted six in favour and five against to approve the plans.
