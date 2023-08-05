Isles of Scilly Skybus flights cancelled as pilots strike
Flights to and from the Isles of Scilly have been cancelled after pilots walked out in a 24-hour strike over pay.
The walkout is taking because Skybus's operators had offered a below inflation pay award, the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) said.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company (ISSC) said it was disappointed with the action and said the IPA demands were "unsustainable".
The IPA confirmed that any medical emergency flights would go ahead.
Pilots with the IPA voted unanimously for industrial action, it said.
"The company provoked this by failing to consult with the IPA on the 2023 pay award, instead opting to cease all communication through official channels and imposing a pay award that falls significantly below inflation and leaves our members financially worse off," said Joel Stansfield, of the IPA.
Mr Stansfield said the IPA had tried to avoid taking strike action and invited the firm to reopen communication channels.
Passengers contacted
The ISSC said it had increased pilots' pay by 5% last year and had offered a further 5% rise for 2023.
"We are disappointed with the IPA's planned industrial action and continued insistence on a 12.5% pay award for their members," a spokesperson said.
They added seasonal fluctuations, rising costs and high fuel bills made it challenging to remain profitable.
The firm said it had contacted all affected passengers to make alternative travel arrangements and apologised for the inconvenience.
Mr Stansfield said further strike dates would be announced if an agreement with the ISSC could not be reached.
