Blind surfer urges Boardmasters to include new category
A visually impaired surfer is calling for more to be done to allow athletes of all abilities to compete at a major surfing event in Cornwall.
Melissa Reid, a former adaptive surfing world champion, said she will surf in the women's category at Boardmasters which begins on Wednesday in Newquay.
But there is no adaptive category for surfers like her.
Boardmasters said it was "hoping" to bring an adaptive surfing competition in the future.
Ms Reid, a Paralympian from Porthtowan, Cornwall, has no sight in her right eye and is partially sighted in the left.
When she surfs she is joined by a spotter, who acts as her eyes and spots waves for her.
"We have adaptive surfing competitions in the UK, but we don't have any elite events," she said.
"We have one grassroots event where anyone can pretty much take part.
"But we have to travel the world if we want to compete against the best."
She said she would compete at Boardmasters, which takes place from 9 to 13 August, "to make a point", but said it was "not fair", for surfers like her.
Boardmasters said in a statement it was "hoping to bring an adaptive surfing competition to Boardmasters in the future".
It said it had backed Team GB surfers at the adaptive world championship in California via its charitable arm, the Boardmasters Foundation.
The foundation had also supported the Wave Project, which aims to make surfing accessible for all young people.
"Through music, surfing and much more, Boardmasters works hard to create an inclusive festival for everyone," it said.