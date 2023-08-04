Storm Antoni: RNLI warns swimmers of 'unpredictable seas'
- Published
Lifeguards are warning swimmers of dangerous conditions at the weekend as Storm Antoni batters the coast.
It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind affecting Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset on Saturday.
Forecasters said the "unseasonably" strong winds would disrupt travel and potentially affect outdoor activities.
The RNLI said the wind would generate "challenging conditions and unpredictable seas".
It said the forecast conditions would combine with large spring tides, which led to a number of beaches being "red-flagged" this week.
Spring tides and large waves mean people could very easily get cut off by the incoming tide, the charity said.
The RNLI said a number of rescues have already taken place this week.
'Wholly unpleasant'
A young surfer had to be rescued off St Agnes, in Cornwall, after he was caught out in high winds and waves on Wednesday.
Ten people were also rescued at Perranporth and Perran Sands on Tuesday after getting caught in a rip current.
In north Devon, a lifeguard said up to 40 people were still being rescued per day at Croyde beach despite the poor weather.
Steve Instance, water safety lead at the RNLI, said he feared tourists would get caught out by the conditions on Saturday.
He said: "This is the second yellow warning for wind that has been issued this week, and with this latest forecast falling on a Saturday which is typically changeover day for tourists, those arriving to the area may not be up to date with local news and forecasts so could be caught unaware of the conditions."
The Met Office said the strongest winds were expected to hit the south west of England and south west Wales, with gusts of more than 60mph expected on the coast.
Rod Dennis, from the RAC, warned drivers to watch out for fallen trees and be prepared for disruption.
"Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall," he added.
Visit Cornwall warned campers equipment at exposed sites may need to be packed away.
Storm Antoni is the first storm named by the Met Office this year.
RNLI tips for staying safe on the beach
If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, the RNLI recommends doing the following:
- Float to live by tilting your head back with your ears submerged
- Try to relax and control your breathing
- Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can
- If you see someone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
