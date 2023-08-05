Warning after people scale unstable cliffs at Bedruthan
People are being warned against attempting to access a closed beach in Cornwall due to the risk of a cliff collapse.
HM Coastguard Padstow said it was called to Bedruthan Steps on Thursday and Friday to people attempting to climb the cliffs.
The steps leading to Bedruthan beach were closed in 2020 after a major cliff fall made the area unsafe.
The coastguard said the gate at the top of the steps was "permanently locked".
It said two people with two dogs climbed the cliffs at about 17:00 BST on Friday, while five people were seen climbing the cliffs at 16:00 on Thursday after bypassing the locked gate.
The coastguard acknowledged access to the beach was an "emotive" issue but it stressed "there is no safe access" on the paths.
"These paths have suffered significant erosion and are themselves inherently unstable and treacherous," it said.
"The National Trust staircase is closed due to the instability of the cliffs on both sides, and the top gate is now permanently locked.
"Under no circumstances should you attempt to climb the cliffs."
The National Trust said access to the beach remains "closed for the foreseeable future".
