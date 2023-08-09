Cornwall: Newquay Boardmasters festival attracts thousands
Thousands of music and surf fans are heading to Newquay in Cornwall for the Boardmasters festival.
The festival, headlined by Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + the Machine, is expected to attract 50,000 people over five days.
Police have laid on extra patrols and resources to keep festivalgoers safe but they have also urged people to take their own precautions.
The Boardmasters Open at Fistral will host some of the world's best surfers.
The event, which begins on Wednesday, would be taking place during "one of the busiest periods in Cornwall's calendar", said Ch Insp Russ Dawe, of Devon and Cornwall Police.
"We will have extra patrols in Newquay for the duration of the festival and we'll also have a visible presence on the festival site itself," he said.
The front counter at Newquay Police Station will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 to 16:00 BST.
Roads policing officers, firearms and plain-clothes officers were "all part of our plans to keep residents and visitors safe", he said.
"We urge festivalgoers to take responsibility for their own safety.
"We ask you to take care of your friends and family at the festival; we want everyone to enjoy this event in a safe environment," he said.
The Sanctuary is open 24 hours a day at Boardmasters and offers specialised education and support regarding relationships, consent, harassment and sexual assault.
Police have issued more advice to festivalgoers on how to look after themselves and their possessions.
The festival also has its own information page.
Mainly fair weather is forecast with some drizzle on Saturday and light rain on Sunday.
