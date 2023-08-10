Boardmasters: South-west's homegrown talent to shine on stage
Boardmasters, one of the world's biggest international music and surfing festivals, is back for 2023.
The five-day event, which takes place in Newquay, Cornwall, features Florence + the Machine, Liam Gallagher, and Lorde, but also some of the area's best homegrown talent.
Two of them are Daisy Clark and Nathan Ball, both singer-songwriters who grew up in Cornwall and have been playing at Boardies, as it is known, for several years.
From busking in the streets, Ms Clark, 25, from Newquay, has become a stand-out singer songwriter with nearly 100,000 followers on YouTube.
"I've played at Boardmasters for a couple of years, I can hear the festival from my house, so I get major Fomo if I cannot be there," she told BBC Introducing.
"It was like one of my first dream festivals to go to, so it definitely means a lot."
She recalled going to see some of her musical inspirations on stage, such as Ed Sheeran, Dizzee Rascal, and Lauren Aquilina, and said it was "mind-blowing" to play on the same stages as them.
"I literally remember the first email I got saying I could play at Boardmasters," she said.
"I think I screamed, I was so excited, so any time I get to go back is just incredible."
She is looking forward to seeing Lorde perform this year and is hoping for some "sunshine and good vibes", but is prepared for any weather.
"I'm manifesting sunshine, but I'll bring my wellies just in case," she joked.
Singer songwriter Nathan Ball, 33, from north Cornwall, said: "It feels great to be playing on home turf.
"Cornwall's the best place in the world and it's so good to come back to play here.
"There's a real magic in the air and the people are amazing."
The weather has always played a big part in Boardies, wiping out the last day of the event in 2014 and the cancellation of the entire music festival in 2019 when storms swept through.
"I remember one year I slid open the van door and there was a fully made tent blowing across the field and it hit our manager in the back while he was having a pee," said Mr Ball.
"So I have a lot of fond memories, but I'll bring a lightweight rain jacket because one minute it can be glorious sunshine and then torrential rain.
"My advice? Suss out which stage actually has some cover, just in case you need to run for cover."
Superstar Declan McKenna's secret set last year drew huge crowds and on Friday and Sunday BBC Introducing will be bringing more surprises at The Cove stage.
Among those playing there on Sunday is rapper REO, for only his second ever live show, after his first gig in Falmouth got some "insanely good" feedback.
The second-year University of Plymouth dental student also turns 25 on Saturday, so it is a big weekend ahead.
"We've practised and practised and I've got the dance moves in," he said.
"I am more than ready."
