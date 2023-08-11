Watergate Bay's Fortnum & Mason beach huts taken down
- Published
A series of luxury beach huts in Cornwall that were damaged in a storm have been taken down.
Workers were seen dismantling the huts at Watergate Bay, Newquay, earlier this week.
Fortnum & Mason said it was "taking advice on potential further adverse weather over the coming weeks".
The retailer said the huts were damaged in an "unexpected storm" that hit at high tide last week.
The huts had offered specially-designed menus by chef Emily Scott for up to four guests and had cost between £195 to £395 for a two-and-a-half-hour slot.
The huts had been billed as "the ultimate summer experience" and were due to run until 10 September.
Fortnum & Mason said: "We are working through our rebuild options as planned, and taking advice on potential further adverse weather over the coming weeks."
BBC Weather's long-range forecast says in summary it expects it to be "changeable but warmer".
