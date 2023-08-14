Cornish great grandmother, 99, still helps out at family business
A 99-year-old great grandmother from Cornwall is still helping out at her family business and her advice to others is to "keep going".
Pauline Martin, from Pengover Green near Liskeard, has been involved in Roskilly and Henwood seed merchants all her life.
She still weighs out the seeds in bags and goes on delivery errands with her grandson.
Her daughter Alison Melhuish said the family call her "the boss".
Ms Martin said she stays fit and healthy by walking a mile a day and "eating well".
When asked about her advice to others to leading a long life, she said: "Keep going so long as you can, and be interested. If you keep your interests up that's the thing."
Her dad took on the business in 1924.
Ms Melhuish said: "We're very lucky. Mum's always kept herself very well, always very busy, always very interested in everything.
"She seems to remember where most customers live so she goes out on deliveries.
"We do call her the boss, here comes the boss."
