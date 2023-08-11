Man dies after falling from property on to St Ives beach
A man has died after falling from a property on to a beach in St Ives, police have confirmed.
Devon and Cornwall Police, ambulance, air ambulance and HM Coastguard attended the scene on Porthminster beach at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
The man, in his 50s from Nottingham, was treated by emergency services but was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
