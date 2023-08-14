Beach sex assault in Newquay linked to Boardmasters Festival
Police are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman on a beach in Cornwall.
Detectives have issued pictures of a man they want to speak to in relation to the reported assault on Towan Beach in Newquay between 01:45 and 02:20 BST.
Police believe the man pictured might have been at the nearby Boardmasters Festival and taken a bus back to the site at about 02:30.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
Police have urged anyone who recognises the man in the photo to contact them.
Boardmasters Festival took place on land overlooking Watergate Bay just outside Newquay from Wednesday to Sunday.
