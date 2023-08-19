Bringing back endangered craft of Cornish hedging
An organisation has set out to "bring the ancient craft of Cornish hedging back from the brink of extinction".
The Cornwall Heritage Trust has formed the Cornwall Rural Education and Skills Trust (Crest) amid fears skills are not being passed through the generations.
Earlier this year, Cornish hedging was put on a red list of endangered crafts by the Heritage Crafts Association.
Helen Bowkett, co-founder of Crest, said: "The work is there - we need to train the people to meet the demand."
Cornish hedges are traditionally about 5ft (1.52m) high, stone-faced earth hedgebanks with bushes or trees growing along the top.
They are also a haven for wildlife including nesting birds and pollinators.
There are estimated to be about 30,000 miles of Cornish hedges in Cornwall, many of which have been in place for thousands of years.
Crest is running training courses for groups of differing standards, and there are bursaries available.
Claire West, 36, works as a gardener and recently did a 10-day training course.
She said: "It was fantastic. It was very challenging, but very rewarding as well. In the group, when 10 of you are all building together, you take a step back and look and think 'yeah this is fantastic', considering we had no skills to be able to do something like this when we started."
Ms Bowkett said the group was offering "training courses in Cornish hedging, educational workshops, volunteering projects, a primary school project".
She said: "The culture has changed where hedging as a skill used to be passed on through the generations often in the farming communities. That doesn't happen so much anymore so that has resulted in less hedgers.
"Young people also often don't stay in Cornwall anymore. What we are trying to do is re-establish that connection to Cornwall, to the craft in Cornwall."
Co-founder Andrew Cockshaw said: "To a large degree they have literally shaped our landscape. There are thousands upon thousands of miles of hedges in Cornwall.
"They say that Cornish hedges are probably the oldest structures in the world that are still being used for their original purpose."
"Whilst it is true that Cornish hedging has been put on the red list of endangered craft, that is not to say that it cant be a really viable contemporary business. I've been working as a full time hedger for the last 15 years and it has always been steady work.
"I usually have a lead time of at least two years so for anybody that wants to get into it, yes we are endangered because we haven't got enough craftsmen, but the work is out there and you can certainly make a good living at it. "
There is a big demand for new traditional Cornish hedges, with many housing developments including them in their plans, in addition to new roads.
Alongside a major project to widen part of the A30, there are about eight miles of hedge being created.
What makes Cornish hedges distinctive?
- They have curved sides or 'batter' that give them additional strength, and are generally as wide as they are tall
- They are hand-built and traditionally between 4ft(1.22m) and 5ft(1.52m) tall
- The stones are laid on top of each other, around a core of compacted earth
- They attract wildlife, with naturally formed greenery in the form of trees and bushes, and wildlife like nesting birds and pollinators
- The large grounder stones form the base and can weigh more than half a tonne each
- Cornish hedges are thought to be the oldest man made objects in the world still used for their original purpose.
- Some of them are more than 4000 years old
- They use materials sourced as close as possible to the location of the hedge, including stones and soil
It has been formed using a grant of £230,000 from the Cornwall AONB Farming in Protected Landscapes Programme.
CEO of CHT Cathy Woolcott said: "Cornwall's hedges are such a special part of our heritage, and if we don't support the specialist skills needed to build there is a real risk of this craft being lost forever."
Ryan Ibbotson, 31, one of the trainers, said: "I enjoy being outdoors, it's good for fitness and just being out in nature and when you step back at the end of a day looking back at what you have done and just being proud of what you have achieved.
"It can be quite strenuous work, but it is more rewarding than it is hard. It says landscaping on my van but all I really do is hedging, and I'm booked out a year in advance. It is a good stress to have."
