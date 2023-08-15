Tributes paid to biker who died in tractor crash in Liskeard
A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a tractor and trailer was a "much-loved partner, son, dad, brother, grandad and friend", his family said in a tribute.
Police said James Turner, 49, died in the crash on the B3252 in Liskeard, Cornwall, on 25 July.
The family of Mr Turner, from Looe, said he was the "most selfless, caring and happy man" who was "sorely missed by everyone".
The road was closed for eight hours following the crash.
Mr Turner's family said: "Everyone who knew him would say he was always up for a laugh and would make everyone smile when he walked into a room."
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information or relevant dashcam footage.
