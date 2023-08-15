Family pays tribute to man who died in crash in Laneast
A van driver who died in a crash in Cornwall has been described as a "larger-than-life, friendly and outgoing character".
Scott Stephenson, 40, from Bude, was killed in the crash on the A395 at Laneast near Launceston on 3 August.
His family said in a tribute Mr Stephenson was a "much-loved father, partner and son".
The road was closed for more than eight hours while investigations of the scene took place.
Mr Stephenson's family said: "He lived his life working hard to provide for and support his family, who he loved unconditionally.
"Scott did not take life seriously and everyone knew him as a larger-than-life, friendly, and outgoing character who would do anything for anyone. He will be sadly missed."
Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.
