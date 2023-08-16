A30 Cornwall overnight closures cancelled
A series of planned overnight closures to the A30 in Cornwall have been cancelled.
The road closures between the Chiverton and Boxheater junctions had been scheduled to take place between 21 - 25 August.
But work in the area will now take place using overnight temporary traffic lights instead, a National Highways spokesperson said.
The next weekend closure is scheduled for 15-18 September.
The roadworks are part of a £330m project to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway.
