Tall Ships Races 2023: Falmouth festival gets under way
- Published
A festival to mark the start of one of the Tall Ships Races 2023 has officially got under way in Cornwall.
The event is being hosted in Falmouth for the sixth time, until Friday, and features live music, parades and food stalls.
Up to 12 of the ships due to compete in the race arrived on Monday and visitors are allowed to climb aboard.
The Magellan-Elcano class vessels' race begins on Friday, with legs in A Coruña and Cádiz, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.
Ships that are in port include five Class A square-rigged ships.
Events in Falmouth also include an arts and crafts market.
Richard Gates, lead organiser, said: "It's really about camaraderie and people working together and developing their skills."
