Lifesaving stories shared to mark RNLI bicentenary
Remarkable lifesaving stories from across south-west England will be shared in the RNLI's new 200 Voices podcast.
An episode a day will be released for 200 days featuring stories of people connected with the sea rescue charity.
Listeners can hear from the likes of survivors, supporters and lifeguards from across the region and beyond.
The podcast has been produced in the run-up to the RNLI's bicentenary in 2024.
In one episode, Daddy's Gone, Hannah Williamson - on holiday with her family in Cornwall - recounts the moment her husband Ben was taken by a rip current before he was successfully rescued.
'Emotive and powerful'
In another story, lifeguard Sophie Grant-Crookston talks of the time in 2006 she saved the life of a surfer, off Perranporth beach, and became the first female lifeguard to be awarded the Bronze Medal for Gallantry.
RNLI strategic content manager Rory Stamp, said: "We knew we had to do something really special to mark the RNLI's 200th anniversary, which is such a monumental milestone.
"200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity."
The RNLI was founded in 1824 and, in that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 144,000 lives.
