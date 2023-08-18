Women's World Cup final: Cornwall pubs and clubs can open early
Pubs and clubs in Cornwall will be able to open early to enable fans to watch the World Cup Final on Sunday.
Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove MP has said UK pubs and venues can open for screenings of the final, which kicks of at 11:00 BST.
It means venues selling alcohol can open at 10:00 BST without fear of prosecution.
Councillor Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said it was "a sensible way forward".
The Lionesses have never before reached the final and will face Spain in the battle for the trophy.
In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "It is expected that many venues will be able to show the game within their usual opening hours and permitted hours for the sale of alcohol.
"However, there may be a few who require additional permission to do so if their licence has a later opening hour or later hour to start the sale of alcohol.
"While there is not sufficient time to request and consider extending hours for opening or sale of alcohol, Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police want to support local venues as suggested by the government."
Ms Taylor added: "Good luck to the team, you have already done us proud, and please know that the whole of Cornwall will be cheering you on when you take to the field on Sunday."
