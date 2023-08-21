Teenage footballer gives injury payout to Helston foodbank
- Published
A teenage footballer who badly broke his leg has donated a £600 insurance payout to a local foodbank.
Osiah, 16, broke his tibia and fibula in his lower leg after falling awkwardly in a game at Helston Athletic FC in Cornwall.
He spent four days in hospital receiving treatment, but is now recovering well.
Of the donation, he said: "My friends said they were quite surprised but it was the right thing to do."
Osiah sustained his injury during a match in May and said his memory of what happened was "fuzzy".
"It was a bit of pain, but it was mainly my career I was thinking about," he said.
Osiah has ambitions to play professionally and was previously scouted by Oxford United and also played for the academy at Forest Green.
Helston has an insurance policy for players in case they cannot work following an injury.
Chairman Paul Hendy said Osiah was a credit to the club. He added he had encouraged the family to claim after the injury, but did not expect them make the donation.
He said: "It's a very generous gesture and the club are very proud of him.
Mr Hendy added that at the presentation someone asked Osiah: "Why didn't you buy a PlayStation with it?!"
Osiah's cast has been taken off his leg and he is undertaking physiotherapy.
He said he aimed to get back to playing as soon as possible.
