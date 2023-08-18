Storm Betty: Trains through to Cornwall cancelled and delayed
Train services in Cornwall have been disrupted due to severe weather.
Great Western Railway said severe weather at Penzance meant fewer trains could run on all lines.
"Due to severe weather affecting the railway signalling, services between Truro and Penzance are subject to short notice alterations and cancellations," it said.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind through to Saturday as Storm Betty blows in.
National Rail Enquiries said all lines in the area were blocked but passengers could use their tickets on buses. The disruption was expected until the end of the day.
The strongest winds of about 60mph-70mph (97km-113km) were expected along south-western coasts of England after coming in from Scilly, forecasters said.
