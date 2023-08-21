Teenage boy in hospital after fall from rocks in Bude
- Published
A teenager has been airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing rocks in Cornwall.
The boy has sustained potentially serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital, police said.
The coastguard and police attended the scene at Compass Point in Bude at about 09:00 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy had been "pulled from the sea" near the Breakwater, and is "believed to have fallen while climbing rocks".
The coastguard helicopter from Newquay, rescue teams from Bude and Boscastle, and lifeboats were all also dispatched to the scene.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk