Newquay airport's passenger numbers 'close to pre-pandemic'
- Published
Passenger numbers at Cornwall's main airport are predicted to come close to pre-pandemic levels this year, bosses have said.
Cornwall Airport Newquay said about 450,000 passengers were expected this year.
It said a record 460,000 passengers used the airport in 2019 - before travel restrictions were imposed in 2020 and 2021.
According to official data, passengers numbers collapsed to 67,877 in 2020.
The Civil Aviation Authority data showed the airport had 105,554 passengers in 2021, before climbing to 244,675 in 2022.
Andrew Boomer, Cornwall Airport Newquay's director of operations, said the airport was preparing for its busiest winter yet.
"We've got great support from our partner airlines," he said.
"They see demand and use from Cornwall Airport Newquay, not just as a destination, but we also have a great customer base that needs to go places."
