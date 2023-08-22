Driver seriously injured in crash with tractor in Cornwall
- Published
A man has suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries to both legs in a crash involving a BMW and a tractor in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called on Monday to the old A30 close to Innis Downs.
The incident involved a black 1 Series BMW and a green Fendt tractor and trailer.
The 19-year-old driver of the BMW suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.
Response officers, South West Ambulance Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue, Cornwall Air Ambulance mobile crew along with officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene.
The force thanked members of the public who stopped to help and has appealed for witnesses.
