Luxury beach huts reappear at Watergate Bay after repairs
- Published
A series of luxury beach huts that were damaged in a storm before being taken down have reappeared.
The Fortnum & Mason beach huts at Watergate Bay, near Newquay, Cornwall, were damaged by the high tide during a storm in early August.
They were taken down but have since been rebuilt on higher ground.
The retailer said the challenge of rebuilding them was carried out "with a hamper in tow and a spot of British resolve".
The huts are available for two-and-half-hour slots for between £195 and £395, which includes the hire of a hamper with food for up to four people.
The company said the huts would be available for booking until 30 September - an extension on its original run date of up to 10 September.
