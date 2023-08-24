Luxury beach huts reappear at Watergate Bay after repairs

Beach huts at Watergate Bay@WatergateBayAM/Twitter
The beach huts have reappeared at Watergate Bay in Cornwall

A series of luxury beach huts that were damaged in a storm before being taken down have reappeared.

The Fortnum & Mason beach huts at Watergate Bay, near Newquay, Cornwall, were damaged by the high tide during a storm in early August.

They were taken down but have since been rebuilt on higher ground.

The retailer said the challenge of rebuilding them was carried out "with a hamper in tow and a spot of British resolve".

The huts at Watergate Bay were damaged during a storm

The huts are available for two-and-half-hour slots for between £195 and £395, which includes the hire of a hamper with food for up to four people.

The company said the huts would be available for booking until 30 September - an extension on its original run date of up to 10 September.

