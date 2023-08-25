Ukraine aid worker Chris Parry's parents go on aid mission there
The parents of a Cornish aid worker killed in Ukraine are journeying to the war-hit country.
Christine Parry said she would be "following in their son Chris's footsteps," by joining her husband on his second mission there.
They will be driving an ambulance as they deliver two vehicles to Lviv to help with humanitarian work.
Chris Parry, 28, from Truro, died alongside fellow volunteer Andrew Bagshaw in January.
The pair were believed to be attempting to rescue a woman in Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell.
He had spent months rescuing people trapped on the war's frontline and bringing them to safety.
His father Rob Parry made a visit to Ukraine at the end of July and is preparing to return at the end of August with his wife Christine and their daughter, Kate.
Rob Parry said he had a "really frightening" experience on this last trip when an alert went off and then a "really, really loud bang shook the whole hotel".
Christine Parry said: "I'll be glad when we actually are on that drive through Europe, however, I am a little bit nervous as well, so it's excitement tinged with some trepidation I have to say.
"It's following in Chris's footsteps, so we're doing good, it's going to be healing for us."
She said her son would have been "tickled pink" and "so proud" of their mission.
Mrs Parry added: "We are entwined with Ukraine forever, anything we can do to help them, support them, encourage others to do so, we will do it, in Chris's name.
"We are definitely more enriched because of this."
