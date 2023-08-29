St Erth: Volunteers branch out to restore eroded river bank
Forty volunteers joined forces to stop a beloved river walk in Cornwall from being washed away by erosion.
The volunteers created a barrier of willow and hazel branches to strengthen the bank of the River Hayle, near St Erth.
The result was a natural barrier that protects the path and the wildlife from the waters, project leaders said.
Cornwall Council countryside officer Charlotte Evans praised the volunteers for their hard work and skill.
She said: "The river path is a gem of Cornwall and we're thrilled to see it preserved for future generations.
"This green method is better for the environment and cheaper than concrete, and anyone can learn how to do it."
The project was supported by Cornwall Council, Westcountry Rivers Trust and council-owned contractor Cormac.
