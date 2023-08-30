Cornwall couple says air traffic control glitch cost them £2,200
A couple from Cornwall whose flight was cancelled amid the UK's air traffic control glitch claim they are £2,200 out of pocket.
Tom Perry, 31, said he and his wife discovered their EasyJet flight from Crete to London was cancelled on Monday an hour before leaving for the airport.
Mr Perry said they had to fork out for new flights with another airline, accommodation, and their dog's kennel.
EasyJet has been in touch with the couple about how to claim compensation.
The airline also apologised and said it was trying to avoid disruption for customers.
Mr Perry said EasyJet initially offered an alternative flight a week later but, keen to get home to their jobs and dog, Mr Perry found an earlier option with a different airline - costing £1,172.
The couple said they had since been sent claim forms for the excess cost of the return flight, their parking overstay in Luton, £300 for extended accommodation, and dog kennel expenses - but were yet to be compensated.
Mr Perry's wife, Ella, 27, is an NHS nurse who could "lose pay or annual leave", he said.
Travel delays started on Monday after a UK air traffic control failure, which meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.
More airline passengers suffered flight cancellations on Tuesday.
Mr Perry said he contacted EasyJet and booked a new return flight for next Monday, with no extra charge, as "that was the only [direct flight] available" at the time.
He said: "Then, about an hour later, I looked online and found one that goes from Crete airport this coming Friday with Jet2, so we booked with them to go back to Bristol.
"We live in Cornwall, so we're going to go back to Bristol, get a lift back to Luton, pick our car up, and then go back to Cornwall."
'Will be reimbursed'
Mr Perry said he had requested a refund for the return flight portion of his £907 round trip but EasyJet initially declined during a phone call.
However, in a statement shared on Wednesday morning EasyJet said they were eligible for a refund for the difference in price for the new flight, their accommodation, parking and dog kennel.
EasyJet told PA: "We have been doing everything we can to minimise the impact of the disruption, providing customers with information on their options to transfer their flight for free or receive a refund, securing hotel accommodation where possible and advising any customers who make their own accommodation or alternative travel arrangements that they will be reimbursed.
"While this is outside of our control, we apologise for the difficulty this has caused and we remain focused on doing all possible to assist and repatriate our customers as soon as possible at this very busy time of year."
Latest figures suggest almost 2,000 flights to and from the UK have been cancelled since Monday.
