Man jailed for murdering his grandmother at her Cornish home
A man who murdered his grandmother at her home in Cornwall has been jailed for life.
Cameron Dancey-Stevenson, 27, killed Alison Stevenson, 62, in Helston.
Exeter Crown Court heard he broke into her house and took a knife from the kitchen that he used to attack her in her bedroom in May 2021.
A jury found him guilty on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Judge Simon Carr jailed him for life with a minimum term of 18 years.
'Grandson she loved dearly'
The judge heard a victim impact statement written on behalf of Mrs Stevenson's family.
It said the family had been shocked "to the core" by the brutality of the attack and would never forgive Dancey-Stevenson.
It said "Alison's life was taken by a brutal attack" which "was committed by the grandson who she loved dearly".
"She did all she could for you, Cameron".
It added: "You are no longer her grandson, you are her murderer."
The court heard, after the attack on 25 May 2021, Dancey-Stevenson spent three hours using her washing machine to clean the evidence off his clothes.
He carried out the attack in revenge for her calling the police when he broke a restraining order by going to her home the previous month, the court heard.
'Most tragic loss'
The judge told him it was a "brutal" attack.
He said: "After killing her, you remained in the house, washing your clothes and trying to remove all the forensic evidence.
"You utterly denied being there before inventing a fictitious man who you said carried out the killing."
The court heard retired care home owner Mrs Stevenson spent years trying to help her grandson after he developed mental illnesses.
Dancey-Stevenson will serve his sentence at a secure hospital until he is well enough to serve the rest of his term in prison.
Det Ch Insp Lee Nattrass said: "The family and friends of Alison have had to endure the most tragic loss imaginable and in the saddest of circumstances."