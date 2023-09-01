Ambulance parking ticket: Cornwall Council apologises
- Published
A council has apologised after a traffic warden gave an ambulance a parking ticket.
Paramedics attending an emergency in St Ives in Cornwall parked in a car park to avoid blocking a road, and returned with a patient to a parking ticket.
The law states emergency vehicles can park in restricted areas only when being used for emergency purposes - exempting them from parking fines.
Cornwall Council said the fixed penalty ticket had been "issued in error".
"We apologise for any inconvenience," a spokesperson said.
The council and the South Western Ambulance Service Trust verified the ticket was no longer valid, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk