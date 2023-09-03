A30 Cornwall: Highways bosses announce September closures

Visualisation of the future Carland Cross junctionNational Highways
A visualisation of how the new Carland Cross junction will look once the whole project is complete

Further A30 closures overnight have been announced as part of major work to dual a section of the road in Cornwall.

The road was due to close from Scorrier to Boxheater for four nights, between 20:00 BST and 06:00, from 11 September to 14 September, Cornwall Council said.

It would also be closed for a weekend, from 20:00 on 15 September until 06:00 on 18 September, it added.

People should "plan your journey ahead", the council said.

The roadworks are part of a £330m project to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway.

Cornwall Council/National Highways
Diversion will be in place during the closures

