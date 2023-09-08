Cornwall air quality survey now open to residents
People in Cornwall are now able to give feedback on the air quality of where they live.
The survey, by Cornwall Council, is part of its Clean Air for Cornwall Strategy, which aims to raise awareness about the causes of air quality problems.
The council said the initiative demonstrated its "determination to both preserve and to improve air quality to safeguard health".
The survey closes on 29 September.
Cornwall Council said it wanted communities and individuals to know to reduce their impact on air quality and improve their health.
The publicly available map reporting on air quality highlights "areas of concern", which are defined as having more than 60 micrograms of nitrogen dioxide per cubic metre of air.
For example, on the A39 at Truro, the map indicates Tregolis Roads' air quality falls below the council's standards.
The government's objective is to reduce levels below 40 micrograms of nitrogen dioxide per cubic metre of air.
The council is encouraging people completing the survey to use #BeAirAware on social media.
