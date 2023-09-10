New Police Inspector for Bodmin and Wadebridge
A new Sector Inspector has been announced for Bodmin and Wadebridge, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Adam Stonehill has worked for the police since 2015, initially in Surrey but has since worked in North and West Devon, Plymouth, and East Cornwall.
The force said he will be based Bodmin Police Station as well as the Wadebridge Station, and working with the Isles of Scilly Police team.
Sector Inspector Stonehill said taking the role was a "great privilege".
'Highly rewarding'
Sector Inspector Stonehill said: "Bodmin Police Station serves as the Cornwall headquarters for policing operations, and it has been already highly rewarding to cover this sector of our operations, because of the uniqueness of the area which encompasses significant towns and parishes of Cornwall, including Bodmin Moor and the north coast."
The force said he had been a patrol officer and handled public order situations, as well as working in the role of police negotiator at scenes handling "life-threatening situations".
He added: "I purely wanted to help people and I've been inspired by the people around me to join the force."
