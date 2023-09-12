Polperro Fishermen’s Choir marks 100 years of song
- Published
From harbour quays to the Royal Albert Hall, Polperro Fishermen's Choir has been singing to audiences for 100 years.
Its roots go back to a time when those that earned their living from the sea sang hymns to acknowledge their Christian faith.
Ten decades on, the choir is still enchanting crowds while also raising money for charity.
Now it is marking its 100th birthday with a series of centenary concerts.
The choir is starting its performances close to home with a free concert in Looe Lifeboat Hall on 12 September at 19:30 BST.
The concerts continue throughout the year at venues stretching from the Isles of Scilly to Liskeard.
Events conclude with a Christmas concert back where it all started, in Polperro.
Choir members are drawn from a range of different backgrounds and include 86-year-old former carpenter Murray Collings, the choir's longest-serving member.
Born in Polperro, Mr Collings first joined in 1952 at the age of just 14.
"I've always had a lot of pleasure from the choir," he said.
"It has been part of my life for 71 years and has seen me through good times and bad."
'Particularly special'
At the other end of the age scale are quantity surveyor Harrison Elliott, 21, and 20-year-old Alfie Commander.
Tony Gummow has been a member of the choir for 30 years.
"As a young boy I sang regularly in a church choir for five years until my voice broke," he said.
"I didn't sing for the next 25 years until I moved back to Cornwall and met my local GP in Looe, Dr Peter Brewer.
"Pete was the choir's best recruiter. He asked all his male patients if they could sing and encouraged them to join.
"I've sung in Chatsworth House, Quiberon in Brittany, the Isle of Wight, the Isles of Scilly, Guernsey and the Albert Hall but singing fortnightly on Polperro quay throughout the summer is particularly special.
"It takes us back to the roots of the choir 100 years ago, when the fishermen sang as they mended their nets."
Retired Royal Navy Commodore David Lashbrooke is another of the choir's 44 members.
"When my wife died in 2011, a very good friend suggested I join a choir and end what had been a 45-year break from singing," he said.
"Polperro Fishermen's Choir gave me a very warm welcome in 2014 when I moved to Cornwall and joined them as a tenor.
"These days we are often confused with the Fishermen's Friends from Port Isaac, not far away.
"But, whilst we allow Fishermen's Friends to have the fame, our choir has the pedigree!"