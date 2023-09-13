Man injured in 'road rage assault' in Newquay
A man suffered a head injury in a "road rage assault" in a coastal town.
Police are investigating reports of the incident in Newquay, Cornwall, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said two male drivers were involved in the altercation on the A392 on the outskirts of the town between Hendra Holiday Park and Quintrell Downs.
The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained a facial injury which did not require hospital treatment.
The suspect left the scene in a grey Nissan car.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage and who was driving through the area at the time.
