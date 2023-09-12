Covid jabs offered to people in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
People in Devon and Cornwall eligible for the next round of Covid-19 booster vaccinations are now able to get their jabs.
The faster-than-planned rollout began on Monday in care homes.
Iain Davidson, chief pharmacist at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, said: "Because of a new variant the UK Health Security Agency is keen for us to get in as soon as we can."
Health bosses aim to vaccinate the maximum number of people by 31 October.
'Precautionary measure'
Mr Davidson, commenting on the new variant, said: "It's still early days, but they're keeping a close eye on it.
"It's very much a precautionary measure that they've brought forward the vaccine programme from the middle of October to the middle of September."
People in England will be able to book their jabs through the NHS website, the NHS app or, from Monday, by calling 119.
The NHS will contact those who are eligible.
